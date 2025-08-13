Dagco Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 180,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 12,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $284.98 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $339.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.76.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

