Dagco Inc. Has $3.73 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Dagco Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 1.2% of Dagco Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $933,089,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,174,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6,912.4% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 312,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,742,000 after purchasing an additional 308,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $717.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $776.00 price target (up previously from $750.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.00.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $752.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $700.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.21. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $752.87. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total transaction of $589,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,153.28. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.50, for a total value of $826,523.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,717.50. The trade was a 17.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,414 shares of company stock worth $6,883,931. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

