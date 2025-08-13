Dagco Inc. Acquires Shares of 720 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $184.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.29 and a 200-day moving average of $176.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

