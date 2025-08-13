crvUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One crvUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a market capitalization of $131.18 million and approximately $19.46 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, crvUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120,568.35 or 0.99910034 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120,347.63 or 0.99727135 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00346462 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s launch date was May 14th, 2023. crvUSD’s total supply is 131,215,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,215,260 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. crvUSD’s official website is www.curve.finance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 131,151,925.2186646. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99977563 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $17,335,567.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.