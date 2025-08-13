Crown Advisors Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. NVR comprises 3.2% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVR by 21.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 63 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVR by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVR by 5.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 15.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total transaction of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. The trade was a 24.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,783.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,976.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7,512.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,356.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $104.89 by $3.65. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $120.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.