Critical Analysis: Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) & Magnera (NYSE:MAGN)

Metallurgical Corp. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Free Report) and Magnera (NYSE:MAGN – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Metallurgical Corp. of China and Magnera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Metallurgical Corp. of China alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallurgical Corp. of China N/A N/A N/A Magnera -4.98% -9.57% -3.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Magnera shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Magnera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallurgical Corp. of China 0 0 0 0 0.00 Magnera 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Metallurgical Corp. of China and Magnera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Magnera has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.44%. Given Magnera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnera is more favorable than Metallurgical Corp. of China.

Risk and Volatility

Metallurgical Corp. of China has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnera has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metallurgical Corp. of China and Magnera”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallurgical Corp. of China $76.79 billion N/A $938.36 million $0.73 5.29 Magnera $1.31 billion 0.37 -$15.25 million ($7.64) -1.77

Metallurgical Corp. of China has higher revenue and earnings than Magnera. Magnera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metallurgical Corp. of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Metallurgical Corp. of China beats Magnera on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallurgical Corp. of China

(Get Free Report)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company’s Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects. Its Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, and housing properties; and develops land. The company’s Equipment Manufacturing segment engages in the development and production of metallurgical equipment, steel structures, and other metal products. Its Resource Development segment is involved in the development, mining, and processing of mineral resources; and the production of nonferrous metals and polysilicon. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Magnera

(Get Free Report)

Magnera’s purpose is to better the world with new possibilities made real. By continuously co-creating and innovating with our partners, we develop original material solutions that make a brighter future possible. With a breadth of technologies and a passion for what we create, Magnera’s solutions propel our customers’ goals forward and solve end-users’ problems, every day.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Corp. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Corp. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.