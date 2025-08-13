Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $250.42 and last traded at $248.86, with a volume of 17781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 1,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Credicorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Credicorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

