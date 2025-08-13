Covestor Ltd Sells 103 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Covestor Ltd lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in DaVita by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on DaVita in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $132.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.07 and a fifty-two week high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.10.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $352,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

