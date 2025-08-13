Comparing American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS) & Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) and American Defense Systems (OTCMKTS:ADFS – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of American Defense Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Axon Enterprise and American Defense Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 2 13 0 2.87 American Defense Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus target price of $837.6923, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Axon Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than American Defense Systems.

This table compares Axon Enterprise and American Defense Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $2.39 billion 25.23 $377.03 million $4.05 189.77 American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than American Defense Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Defense Systems has a beta of 7.96, meaning that its share price is 696% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axon Enterprise and American Defense Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise 13.64% 6.80% 3.18% American Defense Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats American Defense Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Its products include axon officer safety plan; taser 10, taser7, taser X26P, taser X2, taser 7 CQ, and civilian series; cameras, such as axon body, axon flex, axon fleet, axon air, axon signal sidearm, axon signal vehicle, axon interview, and axon interview portable kit; software, including axon records, evidence, standards, commander, performance, auto-transcribe, justice, investigate, respond, and justice, my90, and redaction assistant; mobile applications, and training services, as well as hardware extended warranties; and Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. The company sells its products through its direct sales, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Fusus, Inc. to expand bility to aggregate live video, data, and sensor feeds. It serves law enforcement, federal, correction, fire, EMS, campus, justice healthcare, retail, private security, and personal safety industries. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About American Defense Systems

(Get Free Report)

American Defense Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and supply of transparent and opaque armor solutions for military and commercial applications. It offers crew protection kits that provide armor protection of operator compartments; VistaSteel transparent armor, a laminated glass that provides defensive barrier to protect against firearms, physical attack, and explosive blasts; VistaSteel opaque armors; lightweight armor systems; and VistaGuard windows, which are forced entry blast resistant windows, window frames, and transparent armor assemblies used to mitigate forced entry, ballistic, and terrorist threats in high visibility targets. The company also provides portable transparent ballistic shield, a bullet-resistant transparent mobile shield; heated ballistic ship windows; and hardware products, such as hinges, rotary and slam latches, combat locks, and egress windows. Its armor solutions for construction equipment, and tactical and non-tactical transport vehicles are designed to protect their occupants from landmines, hostile fire, and improvised explosive devices. In addition, the company offers engineering and consulting services; and develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass. Its products are used in transport and fighting vehicles, construction equipment, sea craft, and various fixed structures, which require ballistic and blast attenuation. American Defense Systems, Inc. serves various branches of the United States military, including the United States Department of Defense; and other United States government, law enforcement, and correctional agencies, as well as private sector customers. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lillington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.