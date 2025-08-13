Community Bank of Raymore Sells 2,695 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its stake in shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in CSX by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,652,000 after buying an additional 53,234 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 80,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

