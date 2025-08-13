Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Cimpress Trading Up 5.5%

Cimpress stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $102.22.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $869.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.24 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 37,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimpress by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

