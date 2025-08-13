Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.18 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

