CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th.

CF Industries has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $82.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $104.45.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

