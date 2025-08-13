Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 610,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 110,419 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This trade represents a 36.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.25, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $117.34. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

