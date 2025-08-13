Centerpoint Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $445.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $479.18 and its 200 day moving average is $465.49. Ferrari N.V. has a 52 week low of $391.54 and a 52 week high of $519.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.