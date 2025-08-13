Centerpoint Advisors LLC Decreases Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in DraftKings by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 434,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,026,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,190,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,760,995.70. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,300,000. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,181 shares of company stock valued at $26,615,625 in the last three months. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

