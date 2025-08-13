CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) is Vision Capital Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Vision Capital Corp grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 489.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up about 4.6% of Vision Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned about 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 687.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in CBRE Group by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $156.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.86 and a fifty-two week high of $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.34.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total transaction of $254,585.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 105,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,603,396.10. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $232,122.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,020.29. The trade was a 5.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,898 shares of company stock worth $1,122,558. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.