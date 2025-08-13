Callan Family Office LLC Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.4% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 540,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,643,000 after acquiring an additional 242,610 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 33.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 48,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.9% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 358,982 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $45,371,734.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,973,088.62. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 35,480 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $4,484,317.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 367,691 shares in the company, valued at $46,472,465.49. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,515,632 shares of company stock valued at $196,472,623. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $186.97 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34. The firm has a market cap of $441.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

