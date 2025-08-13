Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,316 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBVA. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,647,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 514.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 796,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,333,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 613,563 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

