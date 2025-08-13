Callan Family Office LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Callan Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 77,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 69,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $516.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $478.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.95%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,195,619.90. This represents a 31.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $705,238.38. This trade represents a 51.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,984. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

