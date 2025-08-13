Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Takes Position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Ferrari comprises approximately 0.5% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cfra Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.25.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RACE stock opened at $445.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.09. Ferrari N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $391.54 and a fifty-two week high of $519.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

