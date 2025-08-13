Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Takes $233,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29,844.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 702,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,588,000 after acquiring an additional 700,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,115,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,033,476,000 after acquiring an additional 432,934 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 935,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,421,000 after acquiring an additional 339,480 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 416,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,144,000 after acquiring an additional 309,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,632,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $339.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $360.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $735,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,033 shares in the company, valued at $361,632.64. The trade was a 67.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $171,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,708. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $392.00 price target (up previously from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.47.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

