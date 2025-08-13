Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ArcelorMittal by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 57,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.65. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

ArcelorMittal Cuts Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.2338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 144.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

