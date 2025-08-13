Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases New Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,895 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Workday comprises 0.5% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter valued at $244,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Workday by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 740,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,911,000 after acquiring an additional 56,551 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Workday by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 78,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,178.1% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 89,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $214.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.30 and a 200 day moving average of $244.62. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $17,383,945.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,679,111.17. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

