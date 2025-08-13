Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Purchases 11,770 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 9,569.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE BBWI opened at $28.49 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.