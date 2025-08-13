Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. Corcept Therapeutics makes up 3.2% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 104,781 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $7,675,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 295,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 63,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $73.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $117.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.20.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director David L. Mahoney sold 27,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $393,110.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,066 shares in the company, valued at $679,555.66. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,829 shares of company stock worth $20,734,413 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

