Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Invests $483,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 35,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $144.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.13. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $611.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $112.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Featured Stories

