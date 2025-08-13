Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Invests $405,000 in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 22,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tonix Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,307.75. The trade was a 80,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 32.9%

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 828.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.97%. Analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -1762.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNXP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.