Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 1,067.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,132 shares during the quarter. Wolfspeed accounts for about 0.7% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.58.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $217.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.23.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.