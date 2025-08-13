Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Increases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 55.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,411 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,005 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,088,597 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $158,630,000 after buying an additional 339,992 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the casino operator to reacquire up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Read Our Latest Report on LVS

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.