Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,041 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NU were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of NU by 6.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 815,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NU by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 847,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 100,605 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in NU in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 0.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 783,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NU opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NU Company Profile



Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

