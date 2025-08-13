Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 23,228 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,666,000 after acquiring an additional 350,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $82,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,268.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.72.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 42.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.