Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Buys Shares of 23,228 Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,666,000 after acquiring an additional 350,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics
In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $82,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,733,268.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.72.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $102.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.96 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 42.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 137.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.
Applied Optoelectronics Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
