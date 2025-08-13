Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Boosts Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 7,023.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares during the period. Vaxcyte makes up 0.6% of Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 203.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 1.1%

PCVX stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

