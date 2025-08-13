C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $304,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $111.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average is $104.78. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $115.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

