Brooklyn FI LLC Acquires 3,067 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

VNQ opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

