Brokers Offer Predictions for Chorus Aviation Q3 Earnings

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Chorus Aviation in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.24.

TSE:CHR opened at C$20.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.23. The company has a market cap of C$559.50 million, a PE ratio of -34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$16.87 and a one year high of C$24.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Chorus Aviation’s payout ratio is currently -79.24%.

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

