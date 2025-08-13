Brokers Issue Forecasts for MBIA’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA, Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of MBIA in a report released on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for MBIA’s current full-year earnings is ($3.50) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MBIA’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get MBIA alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

MBIA Stock Up 5.5%

NYSE:MBI opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. MBIA has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MBIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MBIA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MBIA by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.