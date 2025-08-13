Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC

Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $237,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 118,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $616,207,000 after buying an additional 646,344 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,709.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,308,000 after buying an additional 191,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,423,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,799,000 after buying an additional 110,309 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,842.60. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 829,716 shares of company stock worth $217,040,489. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $312.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.64. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.90 and a 1 year high of $313.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.