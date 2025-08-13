Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Brink’s Price Performance

NYSE:BCO opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.58. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $115.91.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 28th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

In other news, Director Keith R. Wyche sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $50,421.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $390,844.30. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Sweeney sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $130,151.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,790.30. The trade was a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,277 shares of company stock worth $330,683. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Brink’s by 1,450.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.