Bright Financial Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Bright Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $522,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Kellanova by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $934,000. Syquant Capital Sas grew its position in Kellanova by 39.9% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 511,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kellanova by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $9,142,577.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 45,555,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,896,164.94. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,145,830 shares of company stock valued at $92,059,420. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Kellanova’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 59.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Wall Street Zen cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.