Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 28,776 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.6% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,024,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $178,739,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,989.9% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 662,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,457,000 after buying an additional 646,396 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VTV opened at $179.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.75. The firm has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

