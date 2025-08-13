Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after buying an additional 126,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,824,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

