Boston Partners Trims Stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,927,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,027 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $289,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 42.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Insider Activity

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 33,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of REG opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. Regency Centers Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.78%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

