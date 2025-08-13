Boston Partners Sells 6,181,692 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,932,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,181,692 shares during the period. Flex accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Boston Partners owned 5.20% of Flex worth $658,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Flex by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,285 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Flex by 3,794.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Flex by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,499,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,923 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth $36,470,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Flex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,513,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,833,000 after purchasing an additional 916,085 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,686,299.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,363,312 shares in the company, valued at $61,362,673.12. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 6,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $309,983.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 303,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,347.18. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 673,186 shares of company stock worth $29,208,462 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $53.97.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

