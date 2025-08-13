Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,019 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.92% of Carlyle Group worth $301,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.22.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.