Boston Partners Purchases 3,544,282 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

Boston Partners raised its position in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,062,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,544,282 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.77% of PPL worth $471,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PPL by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,438,000 after purchasing an additional 250,564 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 45.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. PPL Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $36.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 81.34%.

In other PPL news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $77,636.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,781.60. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

