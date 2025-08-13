Boston Partners Lowers Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,226,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,610 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in RB Global were worth $323,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of RB Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,773,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,150,000 after purchasing an additional 557,407 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the first quarter valued at $54,584,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RB Global by 26.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,436,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,360,000 after acquiring an additional 516,865 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in RB Global in the fourth quarter worth about $39,080,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in RB Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,241,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,191,000 after acquiring an additional 352,530 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 45,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,590. This represents a 29.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $84,936.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,687.05. This trade represents a 12.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,528,065. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

RBA stock opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a positive change from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.