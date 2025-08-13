Boston Partners Invests $642.18 Million in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,951,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,183,000. CocaCola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boston Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% during the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 22.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 7.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triglav Skladi D.O.O. lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 15.0% during the first quarter. Triglav Skladi D.O.O. now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

CocaCola stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

