Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

Boston Partners lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,678 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.2% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Boston Partners’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $983,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $277.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $288.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price target (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective (up from $279.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. TD Cowen raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Norfolk Southern from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.15.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

