Boston Partners Has $516.39 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 498,212 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $516,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.