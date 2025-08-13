Boston Partners Has $516.39 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 498,212 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $516,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.
In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $173,533.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,200.55. The trade was a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.
